U.S. Army Reserve, 316th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary), trucks drop off fuel for the Quartermaster Liquid Logistics Exercise, at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, June, 4, 2025. The 126th Air Refueling Wing led the QLLEX, it is part of a larger U.S. Strategic Command-directed series of events designed to validate emerging and innovate tactics, techniques and procedures. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Brian Ellison)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2025 16:35
|Photo ID:
|9107625
|VIRIN:
|250604-Z-ET407-3005
|Resolution:
|1000x800
|Size:
|452.57 KB
|Location:
|SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, ILLINOIS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 126 ARW Leads Joint Ground Refueling Exercise [Image 20 of 20], by SMSgt Brian Ellison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.