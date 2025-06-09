126 ARW Leads Joint Ground Refueling Exercise

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Justin Keele, 126 Petroleum, Oil and Lubrications, opens a valve to begin the flow of fuel to a bladder at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, June 4, 2025. The 126 Air Refueling Wing, Illinois Air National Guard, led a Quartermaster Liquid Logistics Exercise, it is part of a larger U.S. Strategic Command-directed series of events designed to validate emerging and innovate tactics, techniques and procedures (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Brian Ellison)
Date Taken:
|06.03.2025
Date Posted:
|06.12.2025 16:35
Photo ID:
|9107626
VIRIN:
|250604-Z-ET407-1003
Resolution:
|1000x800
Size:
|482.2 KB
Location:
|SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, ILLINOIS, US
Web Views:
|4
Downloads:
|0
