126 ARW Leads Joint Ground Refueling Exercise

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Keith Eddy, 906th Air Refueling Squadron, petroleum oils and lubricants, hooks up a hose to a U.S. Army fuel truck at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, June 4, 2025. The 126 Air Refueling Wing, Illinois Air National Guard, led a Quartermaster Liquid Logistics Exercise, it is part of a larger U.S. Strategic Command-directed series of events designed to validate emerging and innovate tactics, techniques and procedures (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Brian Ellison)