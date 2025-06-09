Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    126 ARW Leads Joint Ground Refueling Exercise

    126 ARW Leads Joint Ground Refueling Exercise

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2025

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Brian Ellison 

    126th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Keith Eddy, 906th Air Refueling Squadron, petroleum oils and lubricants, hooks up a hose to a U.S. Army fuel truck at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, June 4, 2025. The 126 Air Refueling Wing, Illinois Air National Guard, led a Quartermaster Liquid Logistics Exercise, it is part of a larger U.S. Strategic Command-directed series of events designed to validate emerging and innovate tactics, techniques and procedures (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Brian Ellison)

    Date Taken: 06.03.2025
    Date Posted: 06.12.2025 16:35
    Photo ID: 9107631
    VIRIN: 250604-Z-ET407-1002
    Resolution: 1000x667
    Size: 474.48 KB
    Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, ILLINOIS, US
