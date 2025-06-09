126 ARW Leads Joint Ground Refueling Exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Reserve, 316th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary), trucks drop off fuel for the Quartermaster Liquid Logistics Exercise, at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, June, 4, 2025. The 126th Air Refueling Wing led the QLLEX, it is part of a larger U.S. Strategic Command-directed series of events designed to validate emerging and innovate tactics, techniques and procedures. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Brian Ellison)