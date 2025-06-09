Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    126 ARW Leads Joint Ground Refueling Exercise [Image 14 of 20]

    126 ARW Leads Joint Ground Refueling Exercise

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BAASE, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2025

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Brian Ellison 

    126th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Army Reserve, 316th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary), trucks drop off fuel for the Quartermaster Liquid Logistics Exercise, at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, June, 4, 2025. The 126th Air Refueling Wing led the QLLEX, it is part of a larger U.S. Strategic Command-directed series of events designed to validate emerging and innovate tactics, techniques and procedures. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Brian Ellison)

    Date Taken: 06.03.2025
    Date Posted: 06.12.2025 16:35
    Photo ID: 9107605
    VIRIN: 250604-Z-ET407-8233
    Resolution: 1000x800
    Size: 373.92 KB
    Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BAASE, ILLINOIS, US
    This work, 126 ARW Leads Joint Ground Refueling Exercise [Image 20 of 20], by SMSgt Brian Ellison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TRANSCOM
    AMC
    National Guard
    STRATCOM
    QLLEX
    316ESC

