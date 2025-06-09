U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Andrew Wilson, an entry controller with the 42nd Security Forces Squadron, verifies identification at the main gate of Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, June 5, 2025. The squadron recently introduced ice vests to help defenders stay cool and maintain readiness during long shifts in high heat conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tanner Doerr)
Staying frosty: 42nd SFS provide ice vests to defenders
