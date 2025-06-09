Staying frosty: 42nd SFS provide ice vests to defenders

As Alabama’s summer heat pushes black flag conditions, the 42nd Security Forces Squadron is equipping its defenders with FlexiFreeze Personal Series Ice Vests to help them stay cool, alert and mission-ready throughout long shifts in the sun.



For defenders who spend hours on duty protecting the base and responding to incidents around the installation, staying cool is not just a comfort; it is essential for staying lethal.





U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Dominic Cretella, 42nd Security Forces Squadron entry controller, salutes an officer while checking identification at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, June 5, 2025

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Dominic Cretella, 42nd Security Forces Squadron entry controller, salutes an officer while checking identification at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, June 5, 2025. The squadron recently began providing ice vests to defenders to help combat extreme heat and maintain focus during extended shifts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tanner Doerr)



“The ice vests allow our Airmen and defenders at the gates and on patrol to stay cool throughout these hot summer months here in Alabama,” said U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Bradley Miller, 42nd SFS operations officer. “It could be 8:30 in the morning and we’re already in black flag conditions, and they have to be out there all day.”



The vests feature removable ice packs that can be adjusted for comfort and duty requirements. Airmen have the flexibility to place cooling packs in the front, the back, or both, allowing them to balance cooling with the bulk of their protective gear.



“I was one of the first ones issued the ice vest about two weeks ago,” said Senior Airman Jonathan Gagnon, 42nd SFS patrolman. “They had us test them out first to make sure they worked before giving them out to the rest of the squadron.”



The ice vests not only help regulate body temperature but also contribute to improved mission effectiveness.



“I think it’s great for the mission, I think it’s vital in keeping our defenders safe,” said Gagnon. “Safety doesn’t just come from outside threats; it also comes from keeping body protected and heat is just as bad of an issue as anything else.”





U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jonathan Gagnon, 42nd Security Forces Squadron patrolman, assists with gate operations, Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, June 10, 2025.

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jonathan Gagnon, 42nd Security Forces Squadron patrolman, assists with gate operations, Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, June 10, 2025. Gagnon and other defenders are using ice vests this summer to stay cool and mission-ready during extended shifts in Alabama’s extreme heat. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tanner Doerr)



The initiative underscores a broader commitment to protecting Airmen from environmental hazards that can impact their health, performance and morale.



“It really impacts morale when they’re overheated. All they can think about is the heat not the mission,” said Miller. “It shows when defenders bring up a concern, like staying cool at the gate, that leadership listens and responds.”



As summer continues, the 42nd SFS remains focused on innovative solutions to protect its defenders from extreme heat while maintaining vigilance and operational readiness.

