Staying frosty: 42nd SFS provide ice vests to defenders

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jonathan Gagnon, 42nd Security Forces Squadron patrolman, assists with gate operations, Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, June 10, 2025. Gagnon and other defenders are using ice vests this summer to stay cool and mission-ready during extended shifts in Alabama’s extreme heat. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tanner Doerr)
