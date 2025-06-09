U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Bradley Miller, 42nd Security Forces Squadron operations officer, displays a newly issued ice vest at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, June 10, 2025. The vests are part of an initiative to help defenders stay cool and mission-ready during extreme summer heat. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tanner Doerr)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2025 17:25
|Photo ID:
|9104441
|VIRIN:
|250610-F-FQ596-1192
|Resolution:
|4775x3820
|Size:
|1.31 MB
|Location:
|MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Staying frosty: 42nd SFS provide ice vests to defenders [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Tanner Doerr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Staying frosty: 42nd SFS provide ice vests to defenders
No keywords found.