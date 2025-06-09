Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Staying frosty: 42nd SFS provide ice vests to defenders [Image 1 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Staying frosty: 42nd SFS provide ice vests to defenders

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Tanner Doerr 

    Air University Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Bradley Miller, 42nd Security Forces Squadron operations officer, displays a newly issued ice vest at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, June 10, 2025. The vests are part of an initiative to help defenders stay cool and mission-ready during extreme summer heat. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tanner Doerr)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2025
    Date Posted: 06.11.2025 17:25
    Photo ID: 9104441
    VIRIN: 250610-F-FQ596-1192
    Resolution: 4775x3820
    Size: 1.31 MB
    Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Staying frosty: 42nd SFS provide ice vests to defenders [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Tanner Doerr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Staying frosty: 42nd SFS provide ice vests to defenders
    Staying frosty: 42nd SFS provide ice vests to defenders
    Staying frosty: 42nd SFS provide ice vests to defenders
    Staying frosty: 42nd SFS provide ice vests to defenders
    Staying frosty: 42nd SFS provide ice vests to defenders

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Staying frosty: 42nd SFS provide ice vests to defenders

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Maxwell AFB
    42nd ABW
    42nd SFS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download