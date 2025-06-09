Staying frosty: 42nd SFS provide ice vests to defenders

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Bradley Miller, 42nd Security Forces Squadron operations officer, displays a newly issued ice vest at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, June 10, 2025. The vests are part of an initiative to help defenders stay cool and mission-ready during extreme summer heat. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tanner Doerr)