Staying frosty: 42nd SFS provide ice vests to defenders

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Andrew Wilson, 42nd Security Forces Squadron entry controller, checks identification at the Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, June 5, 2025. Entry controllers serve as the first line of defense, ensuring the safety and security of the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tanner Doerr)