Staying frosty: 42nd SFS provide ice vests to defenders

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Dominic Cretella, 42nd Security Forces Squadron entry controller, salutes an officer while checking identification at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, June 5, 2025. The squadron recently began providing ice vests to defenders to help combat extreme heat and maintain focus during extended shifts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tanner Doerr)
