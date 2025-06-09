Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    142nd Civil Engineer Squadron Welcomes New Commander [Image 6 of 6]

    142nd Civil Engineer Squadron Welcomes New Commander

    PORTLAND AIR GUARD STATION, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Steph Sawyer 

    142nd Wing

    142nd Civil Engineer Squadron (CES) Master Sgt. Lacey Miller shakes new 142nd CES Commander, Maj. Joshua Dill's hand after the squadron's change of command ceremony on June 6, 2025 at Portland Air National Guard Base, Ore. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Steph Sawyer)

    Date Taken: 06.06.2025
    Date Posted: 06.11.2025 17:32
    Location: PORTLAND AIR GUARD STATION, OREGON, US
    This work, 142nd Civil Engineer Squadron Welcomes New Commander [Image 6 of 6], by MSgt Steph Sawyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Oregon Air National Guard
    change of command
    142nd Civil Engineer Squadron
    142nd Wing

