142nd Civil Engineer Squadron (CES) Master Sgt. Lacey Miller shakes new 142nd CES Commander, Maj. Joshua Dill's hand after the squadron's change of command ceremony on June 6, 2025 at Portland Air National Guard Base, Ore. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Steph Sawyer)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2025 17:32
|Photo ID:
|9104422
|VIRIN:
|250606-Z-SP577-1007
|Resolution:
|7416x5504
|Size:
|20.4 MB
|Location:
|PORTLAND AIR GUARD STATION, OREGON, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 142nd Civil Engineer Squadron Welcomes New Commander [Image 6 of 6], by MSgt Steph Sawyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.