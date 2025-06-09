142nd Civil Engineer Squadron Commander, Maj. Joshua Dill, addresses the squadron and guests after accepting his role as commander during a change of command ceremony held on June 6, 2025 at Portland Air National Guard Base, Ore. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Steph Sawyer)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2025 17:32
|Photo ID:
|9104421
|VIRIN:
|250606-Z-SP577-1006
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|21.64 MB
|Location:
|PORTLAND AIR GUARD STATION, OREGON, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 142nd Civil Engineer Squadron Welcomes New Commander [Image 6 of 6], by MSgt Steph Sawyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.