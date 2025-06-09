Incoming 142nd Civil Engineer Squadron Commander, Maj. Joshua Dill (center) steps into his role as commander as he accepts the squadron guidon from 142nd Wing Deputy Commander, Col. Victoria Habas (left), during a change of command ceremony at Portland Air National Guard Base, Ore., June 6, 2025. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Steph Sawyer)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2025 17:32
|Photo ID:
|9104419
|VIRIN:
|250606-Z-SP577-1004
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|26.1 MB
|Location:
|PORTLAND AIR GUARD STATION, OREGON, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 142nd Civil Engineer Squadron Welcomes New Commander [Image 6 of 6], by MSgt Steph Sawyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.