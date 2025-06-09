142nd Civil Engineer Squadron Welcomes New Commander

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Incoming 142nd Civil Engineer Squadron Commander, Maj. Joshua Dill (center) steps into his role as commander as he accepts the squadron guidon from 142nd Wing Deputy Commander, Col. Victoria Habas (left), during a change of command ceremony at Portland Air National Guard Base, Ore., June 6, 2025. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Steph Sawyer)