142nd Civil Engineer Squadron Welcomes New Commander

Former 142nd Civil Engineer Squadron (CES) Commander, Lt. Col. Scott Wilcox addresses the squadron during a change of command ceremony wherein he relinquished command to incoming CES commander, Maj. Joshua Dill, June 6, 2025, Portland Air National Guard Base, Ore. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Steph Sawyer)
