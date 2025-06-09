Lt. Col. Scott Wilcox (center) relinquishes command of the 142nd Civil Engineer Squadron (CES) to 142nd Wing Deputy Commander, Col. Victoria Habas (left), as incoming CES commander, Maj. Joshua Dill (right) stands ready to accept the squadron guidon, June 6, 2025, Portland Air National Guard Base, Ore. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Steph Sawyer)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2025 17:32
|Photo ID:
|9104418
|VIRIN:
|250606-Z-SP577-1003
|Resolution:
|8049x5366
|Size:
|24.96 MB
|Location:
|PORTLAND AIR GUARD STATION, OREGON, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 142nd Civil Engineer Squadron Welcomes New Commander [Image 6 of 6], by MSgt Steph Sawyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.