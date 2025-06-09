142nd Civil Engineer Squadron Welcomes New Commander

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lt. Col. Scott Wilcox (center) relinquishes command of the 142nd Civil Engineer Squadron (CES) to 142nd Wing Deputy Commander, Col. Victoria Habas (left), as incoming CES commander, Maj. Joshua Dill (right) stands ready to accept the squadron guidon, June 6, 2025, Portland Air National Guard Base, Ore. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Steph Sawyer)