U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Cristian Rios, 92nd Civil Engineering Squadron pavements and heavy equipment technician, operates a mini excavator at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, June 10, 2025. Preventative maintenance enables uninterrupted support for aircraft, personnel and mission-critical functions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Morgan St Marks)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2025 17:24
|Photo ID:
|9104416
|VIRIN:
|250610-F-XR671-1484
|Resolution:
|4169x2777
|Size:
|2.18 MB
|Location:
|FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Digging Deeper: Maintaining Water Infrastructure for Mission Readiness [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Morgan St Marks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.