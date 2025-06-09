Digging Deeper: Maintaining Water Infrastructure for Mission Readiness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Cristian Rios, 92nd Civil Engineering Squadron pavements and heavy equipment technician, operates a mini excavator under the direction of Staff Sgt. Brent Hash, 92nd CES pavements and heavy equipment operations supervisor, at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, June 10, 2025. The water and fuels systems are essential for maintaining operations on any base, especially one like Fairchild AFB, which plays a key role in global air refueling missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Morgan St Marks)