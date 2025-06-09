Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Digging Deeper: Maintaining Water Infrastructure for Mission Readiness [Image 4 of 7]

    Digging Deeper: Maintaining Water Infrastructure for Mission Readiness

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Morgan St Marks 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Cristian Rios, 92nd Civil Engineering Squadron pavements and heavy equipment technician, operates a mini excavator at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, June 10, 2025. Rios cleared the way around a fire hydrant for 92nd CES water and fuel systems maintenance Airmen to inspect and fix a potentially failed valve. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Morgan St Marks)

    Date Taken: 06.10.2025
    Date Posted: 06.11.2025 17:24
    Photo ID: 9104413
    VIRIN: 250610-F-XR671-1289
    Resolution: 3363x2240
    Size: 1.45 MB
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US
    #readiness
    #92 CES
    #contentcollectionweek
    #waterinfrastructure

