Digging Deeper: Maintaining Water Infrastructure for Mission Readiness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Cristian Rios, 92nd Civil Engineering Squadron pavements and heavy equipment technician, operates a mini excavator at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, June 10, 2025. Rios cleared the way around a fire hydrant for 92nd CES water and fuel systems maintenance Airmen to inspect and fix a potentially failed valve. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Morgan St Marks)