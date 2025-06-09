Digging Deeper: Maintaining Water Infrastructure for Mission Readiness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force 92nd Civil Engineering Squadron Airmen prepare to complete a main water investigation at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, June 10, 2025. Water and fuels system maintenance Airmen collaborated with pavement and heavy equipment Airmen on a joint inspection of a potentially failed valve. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Morgan St Marks)