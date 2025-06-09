Digging Deeper: Maintaining Water Infrastructure for Mission Readiness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Cristian Rios, 92nd Civil Engineering Squadron pavements and heavy equipment technician, operates a mini excavator while Senior Airman Ivan Ramirez, 92nd CES water and fuels system maintenance technician, and Airman 1st Class Misael Aysuo Santos, 92nd CES pavements and heavy equipment technician, supervise at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, June 10, 2025. 92nd CES Airmen worked together for a main water investigation, addressing potential issues before they impact base operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Morgan St Marks)