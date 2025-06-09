Digging Deeper: Maintaining Water Infrastructure for Mission Readiness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force 92nd Civil Engineering Squadron Airman uses a mini excavator to scoop up dirt surrounding a fire hydrant at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, June 10, 2025. 92nd CES Airmen worked together for a main water investigation, addressing potential issues before they impact base operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Morgan St Marks)