Digging Deeper: Maintaining Water Infrastructure for Mission Readiness

A U.S. Air Force 92nd Civil Engineering Squadron Airman uses a mini excavator to scoop up dirt surrounding a fire hydrant at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, June 10, 2025. 92nd CES Airmen worked together for a main water investigation, addressing potential issues before they impact base operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Morgan St Marks)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2025 17:24
|Photo ID:
|9104415
|VIRIN:
|250610-F-XR671-1388
|Resolution:
|2976x1982
|Size:
|1.11 MB
|Location:
|FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
