Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Digging Deeper: Maintaining Water Infrastructure for Mission Readiness [Image 6 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Digging Deeper: Maintaining Water Infrastructure for Mission Readiness

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Morgan St Marks 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing

    A U.S. Air Force 92nd Civil Engineering Squadron Airman uses a mini excavator to scoop up dirt surrounding a fire hydrant at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, June 10, 2025. 92nd CES Airmen worked together for a main water investigation, addressing potential issues before they impact base operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Morgan St Marks)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2025
    Date Posted: 06.11.2025 17:24
    Photo ID: 9104415
    VIRIN: 250610-F-XR671-1388
    Resolution: 2976x1982
    Size: 1.11 MB
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Digging Deeper: Maintaining Water Infrastructure for Mission Readiness [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Morgan St Marks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Digging Deeper: Maintaining Water Infrastructure for Mission Readiness
    Digging Deeper: Maintaining Water Infrastructure for Mission Readiness
    Digging Deeper: Maintaining Water Infrastructure for Mission Readiness
    Digging Deeper: Maintaining Water Infrastructure for Mission Readiness
    Digging Deeper: Maintaining Water Infrastructure for Mission Readiness
    Digging Deeper: Maintaining Water Infrastructure for Mission Readiness
    Digging Deeper: Maintaining Water Infrastructure for Mission Readiness

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #readiness
    #92 CES
    #contentcollectionweek
    #waterinfrastructure

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download