100th Civil Engineering Squadron: Expeditionary Airfield Lighting System

A U.S. Air Force expeditionary airfield lighting system belonging to the 100th Civil Engineer Squadron rests inside a hangar at RAF Feltwell, England, June 6, 2025. The EALS is a fully capable, packaged asset that can be rapidly deployed to light runways and taxiways up to 10,000 feet during day or night. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cody J. A. Mott)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2025 08:49
|Photo ID:
|9099341
|VIRIN:
|250606-F-WG663-1607
|Resolution:
|5873x3427
|Size:
|2.3 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
