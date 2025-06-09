100th Civil Engineering Squadron: Expeditionary Airfield Lighting System

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force expeditionary airfield lighting system belonging to the 100th Civil Engineer Squadron rests inside a hangar at RAF Feltwell, England, June 6, 2025. The EALS is a fully capable, packaged asset that can be rapidly deployed to light runways and taxiways up to 10,000 feet during day or night. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cody J. A. Mott)