100th Civil Engineering Squadron: Expeditionary Airfield Lighting System

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Julio Arteaga, 100th Civil Engineer Squadron electrical systems section chief, demonstrates cable deployment from an expeditionary airfield lighting system at RAF Feltwell, England, June 6, 2025. The EALS asset provides a portable lighting system designed for rapid deployment on contingency airfields, or airfields that require expedient lighting. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cody J. A. Mott)