    100th Civil Engineering Squadron: Expeditionary Airfield Lighting System [Image 1 of 6]

    100th Civil Engineering Squadron: Expeditionary Airfield Lighting System

    RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    06.06.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Cody Mott 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Martin Figueroa Ortiz, 48th Civil Engineer Squadron electrical systems section chief, instructs Airmen assigned to the 100th Civil Engineer Squadron on airfield lighting cable connections at RAF Feltwell, England, June 6, 2025. The expeditionary airfield lighting system is attached to an asset trained to deploy the equipment during emergencies that affect runways and taxiways of up to 10,000 feet. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cody J. A. Mott)

