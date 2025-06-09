100th Civil Engineering Squadron: Expeditionary Airfield Lighting System

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Martin Figueroa Ortiz, 48th Civil Engineer Squadron electrical systems section chief, instructs Airmen assigned to the 100th Civil Engineer Squadron on airfield lighting cable connections at RAF Feltwell, England, June 6, 2025. The expeditionary airfield lighting system is attached to an asset trained to deploy the equipment during emergencies that affect runways and taxiways of up to 10,000 feet. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cody J. A. Mott)