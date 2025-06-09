100th Civil Engineering Squadron: Expeditionary Airfield Lighting System

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen from the 100th Civil Engineer Squadron listen to instruction on the trailer cable spool during expeditionary airfield lighting system training at RAF Feltwell, England, June 6, 2025. The EALS asset provides a portable lighting system designed for rapid deployment on contingency airfields, or airfields that require expedient lighting. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cody J. A. Mott)