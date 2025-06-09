U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Julio Arteaga, right, 100th Civil Engineer Squadron electrical systems section chief, unloads a toolkit associated with the expeditionary airfield lighting system at RAF Feltwell, England, June 6, 2025. The kit came with 6 trailers containing a vast variety of solar-powered airfield lights, tools, generators, signs and computers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cody J. A. Mott)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2025 08:49
|Photo ID:
|9099340
|VIRIN:
|250606-F-WG663-1552
|Resolution:
|6034x3986
|Size:
|2.32 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 100th Civil Engineering Squadron: Expeditionary Airfield Lighting System [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Cody Mott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.