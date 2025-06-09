Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    100th Civil Engineering Squadron: Expeditionary Airfield Lighting System [Image 4 of 6]

    100th Civil Engineering Squadron: Expeditionary Airfield Lighting System

    RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    06.06.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Cody Mott 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Julio Arteaga, right, 100th Civil Engineer Squadron electrical systems section chief, unloads a toolkit associated with the expeditionary airfield lighting system at RAF Feltwell, England, June 6, 2025. The kit came with 6 trailers containing a vast variety of solar-powered airfield lights, tools, generators, signs and computers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cody J. A. Mott)

    Date Taken: 06.06.2025
    Date Posted: 06.10.2025 08:49
    Photo ID: 9099340
    VIRIN: 250606-F-WG663-1552
    Resolution: 6034x3986
    Size: 2.32 MB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
    This work, 100th Civil Engineering Squadron: Expeditionary Airfield Lighting System [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Cody Mott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    RAF Mildenhall
    RAF Feltwell
    100ARW
    100CES
    EALS-C
    EALS Asset

