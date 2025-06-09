Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    100th Civil Engineering Squadron: Expeditionary Airfield Lighting System [Image 6 of 6]

    100th Civil Engineering Squadron: Expeditionary Airfield Lighting System

    RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    06.06.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Cody Mott 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 100th Civil Engineer Squadron examine a newly configured set of solar-powered airfield lights during an expeditionary airfield lighting system familiarization class at RAF Feltwell, England, June 6, 2025. The system allows the 100th CE team to rapidly deploy a portable lighting system on contingency airfields. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cody J. A. Mott)

    Date Taken: 06.06.2025
    Date Posted: 06.10.2025 08:49
    Photo ID: 9099342
    VIRIN: 250606-F-WG663-1654
    Resolution: 6192x3964
    Size: 4.48 MB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
    RAF Mildenhall
    RAF Feltwell
    100ARW
    100CES
    EALS-C
    EALS Asset

