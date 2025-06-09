100th Civil Engineering Squadron: Expeditionary Airfield Lighting System

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 100th Civil Engineer Squadron examine a newly configured set of solar-powered airfield lights during an expeditionary airfield lighting system familiarization class at RAF Feltwell, England, June 6, 2025. The system allows the 100th CE team to rapidly deploy a portable lighting system on contingency airfields. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cody J. A. Mott)