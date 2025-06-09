100th Civil Engineering Squadron: Expeditionary Airfield Lighting System

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 100th Civil Engineer Squadron examine a newly configured set of solar-powered airfield lights during an expeditionary airfield lighting system familiarization class at RAF Feltwell, England, June 6, 2025. The system allows the 100th CE team to rapidly deploy a portable lighting system on contingency airfields. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cody J. A. Mott)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2025 08:49
|Photo ID:
|9099342
|VIRIN:
|250606-F-WG663-1654
|Resolution:
|6192x3964
|Size:
|4.48 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
