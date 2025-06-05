386th EAES tour

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Medical equipment used by the 386th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron sits staged inside a hardened aircraft shelter within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 20, 2025. The equipment supports in-flight patient care and ensures readiness for aeromedical evacuation flights. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Colmenares)