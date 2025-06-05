386th EAES tour

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Caleb Fuller, left, 386th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron flight nurse, and Chief Master Sgt. Dennis Jendrzejewski, center, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing command chief, listens to Master Sgt. Katelym Malave, 386th EAES aeromedical evacuation medical technician, as she showcases get-down litters and equipment used during flights within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 20, 2025. The briefing detailed the squadron’s in-flight medical capabilities and preparedness for patient care. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Colmenares)