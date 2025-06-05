Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    386th EAES tour [Image 3 of 6]

    386th EAES tour

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    05.20.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Mark Colmenares 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Caleb Fuller, left, 386th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron flight nurse, and Chief Master Sgt. Dennis Jendrzejewski, center, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing command chief, listens to Master Sgt. Katelym Malave, 386th EAES aeromedical evacuation medical technician, as she showcases get-down litters and equipment used during flights within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 20, 2025. The briefing detailed the squadron’s in-flight medical capabilities and preparedness for patient care. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Colmenares)

