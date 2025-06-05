386th EAES tour

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Katelym Malave, left, 386th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron aeromedical evacuation medical technician, briefs Chief Master Sgt. Dennis Jendrzejewski, center, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing command chief, alongside Capt. Caleb Fuller, 386th EAES flight nurse, the function of a Unitron frequency converter within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 20, 2025. The device converts input power into a different frequency and/or voltage, supporting medical operations on the ground. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Colmenares)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2025 02:02
|Photo ID:
|9095876
|VIRIN:
|250520-F-MC101-1094
|Resolution:
|3329x2224
|Size:
|6.37 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
