    386th EAES tour [Image 5 of 6]

    386th EAES tour

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    05.20.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Mark Colmenares 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Katelym Malave, left, 386th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron aeromedical evacuation medical technician, briefs Chief Master Sgt. Dennis Jendrzejewski, center, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing command chief, alongside Capt. Caleb Fuller, 386th EAES flight nurse, the function of a Unitron frequency converter within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 20, 2025. The device converts input power into a different frequency and/or voltage, supporting medical operations on the ground. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Colmenares)

    Date Taken: 05.20.2025
    Date Posted: 06.09.2025 02:02
    Photo ID: 9095876
    VIRIN: 250520-F-MC101-1094
    Resolution: 3329x2224
    Size: 6.37 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 386th EAES tour [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Mark Colmenares, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    386 AEW
    aeromedical evacuation
    USAFCENT
    Deployment
    Aeromedical transport
    US Central Command (USCENTCOM)

