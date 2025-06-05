386th EAES tour

U.S. Air Force Col. Douglas Stouffer, center, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, tours a hardened aircraft shelter with Maj. Sandy Mandell, right, 386th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron chief nurse, as she highlights the unit’s mission capabilities and equipment within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 20, 2025. The tour provided insight into the squadron’s role in medical readiness and rapid patient transport operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Colmenares)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2025 02:02
|Photo ID:
|9095867
|VIRIN:
|250520-F-MC101-1062
|Resolution:
|3831x2559
|Size:
|5.38 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
