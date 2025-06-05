386th EAES tour

U.S. Air Force Capt. Caleb Fuller, left, 386th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron flight nurse, explains the squadron’s capabilities and medical equipment to Chief Master Sgt. Dennis Jendrzejewski, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing command chief, during a tour within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 20, 2025. The visit provided insight into how the 386th EAES supports patient care during flight operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Colmenares)
