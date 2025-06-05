386th EAES tour

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Douglas Stouffer, left 386th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, listens to Maj. Sandy Mandell, 386th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron chief nurse, as she explains the capabilities of the medical supply storage area during a squadron visit within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 20, 2025. The visit highlighted the squadron’s preparedness for various medical scenarios during aeromedical flights. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Colmenares)