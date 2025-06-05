Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron "Thunderbirds" practice their demonstration for the Beale Air & Space Expo 2025 upon arrival at Beale Air Force Base, California, June 5, 2025. This is the first air show to be held at Beale since 2018. (U.S. Air Force photo by Frederick A. Brown)