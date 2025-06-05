Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron "Thunderbirds" practice their demonstration for the Beale Air & Space Expo 2025 upon arrival at Beale Air Force Base, California, June 5, 2025. The Thunderbirds mission is to recruit, retain and inspire. (U.S. Air Force photo by Frederick A. Brown)