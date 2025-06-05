Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAF Thunderbirds arrive at Beale AFB for Beale Air & Space Expo 2025

    USAF Thunderbirds arrive at Beale AFB for Beale Air &amp; Space Expo 2025

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Frederick Brown 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing

    The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron "Thunderbirds" practice their demonstration for the Beale Air & Space Expo 2025 upon arrival at Beale Air Force Base, California, June 5, 2025. This is the first air show to be held at Beale since 2018. (U.S. Air Force photo by Frederick A. Brown)

    Date Taken: 06.05.2025
    air show
    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    Air Force Thunderbirds
    USAFADS
    Beale Air & Space Expo 2025

