The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron "Thunderbirds" practice their demonstration for the Beale Air & Space Expo 2025 upon arrival at Beale Air Force Base, California, June 5, 2025. The Thunderbirds represent the pride, precision and professionalism of 695,000 total force American Airmen, 68,000 of whom are deployed around the globe protecting our nation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Frederick A. Brown)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2025 15:55
|Photo ID:
|9092967
|VIRIN:
|250605-F-WX919-1969
|Resolution:
|6808x4541
|Size:
|17.98 MB
|Location:
|BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
