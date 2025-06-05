Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron "Thunderbirds" practice their demonstration for the Beale Air & Space Expo 2025 upon arrival at Beale Air Force Base, California, June 5, 2025. The Thunderbirds fly the F-16 Fighting Falcon, a single-engine, multirole fighter aircraft designed for air-to-air combat and ground attack missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Frederick A. Brown)