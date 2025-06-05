The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron "Thunderbirds" practice their demonstration for the Beale Air & Space Expo 2025 upon arrival at Beale Air Force Base, California, June 5, 2025. The Thunderbirds fly the F-16 Fighting Falcon, a single-engine, multirole fighter aircraft designed for air-to-air combat and ground attack missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Frederick A. Brown)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2025 15:55
|Photo ID:
|9092958
|VIRIN:
|250605-F-WX919-1731
|Resolution:
|6278x4187
|Size:
|12.77 MB
|Location:
|BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
