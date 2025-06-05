Maxwell Honor Guard: Practice Makes Perfect

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left, U.S. Air Force Honor Guard members, Airman 1st Class Cliff Villanueva, a student services technician assigned to the 42nd Communications Squadron, and Airman Gianne Paul Fernandez, an innovations developer assigned to the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, fold the American flag during a practice military funeral honors ceremony at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, June 4, 2025. The Maxwell-Gunter Honor Guard provides honors for Active, Retiree, and Veteran service members during many ceremonious occasions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Neo B. Greene III)