42d FSS serves the Maxwell community

Tasheria Jordan, a line worker staffed with the 42nd Force Support Squadron, prepares food in the kitchen of the River Front Inn dining facility at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, June 2, 2025. The River Front Inn dining facility is available to anyone with a base pass and serves an average of 75,967 people each year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Neo B. Greene III)