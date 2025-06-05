Maxwell Honor Guard: Practice Makes Perfect

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left, U.S. Air Force Honor Guard members Airman Lawton Daniels, a mental health technician assigned to the 42nd Medical Group, Airman 1st Class Jarvin Mabuti, an Air Force Identity system operator assigned to the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, and Airman 1st class Rashon Ervin-Williams, a network systems operator assigned to the Curtis E. LeMay Center, conduct a firing party for a practice military funeral honors ceremony at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, June 4, 2025. The Maxwell-Gunter Honor Guard provides honors for Active, Retiree, and Veteran service members during many ceremonious occasions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Neo B. Greene III)