    Maxwell Honor Guard: Practice Makes Perfect [Image 12 of 16]

    Maxwell Honor Guard: Practice Makes Perfect

    MAXWELL AFB, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2025

    Air University Public Affairs

    From left, U.S. Air Force Honor Guard members Airman Lawton Daniels, a mental health technician assigned to the 42nd Medical Group, Airman 1st Class Jarvin Mabuti, an Air Force Identity system operator assigned to the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, and Airman 1st class Rashon Ervin-Williams, a network systems operator assigned to the Curtis E. LeMay Center, stand ready for a practice ceremony at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, June 4, 2025. The Maxwell-Gunter Honor Guard provides honors for Active, Retiree, and Veteran service members during many ceremonious occasions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Neo B. Greene III)

    Date Taken: 06.04.2025
    Date Posted: 06.06.2025 18:29
    Photo ID: 9091316
    VIRIN: 250604-F-G5679-1022
    Resolution: 6575x4383
    Size: 1.63 MB
    Location: MAXWELL AFB, ALABAMA, US
