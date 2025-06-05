42d FSS serves the Maxwell community

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Gloria Abner, a line server staffed with the 42nd Force Support Squadron, dispenses food for U.S. airmen and customers at the River Front Inn dining facility at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, June 2, 2025. The River Front Inn dining facility is available to anyone with a base pass and serves an average of 75,967 people each year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Neo B. Greene III)