Maxwell Honor Guard: Practice Makes Perfect

U.S. Air Force Airman Gianne Paul Fernandez, an innovations developer assigned to the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, folds the American flag during a practice military funeral honors ceremony at the Honor Guard Hangar of Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, June 4, 2025. The Maxwell-Gunter Honor Guard provides honors for Active, Retiree, and Veteran service members during many ceremonious occasions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Neo B. Greene III)