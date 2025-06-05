Maxwell Honor Guard: Practice Makes Perfect

U.S. Air Force Airman Gianne Paul Fernandez, an innovations developer assigned to the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, folds the American flag during a practice military funeral honors ceremony at the Honor Guard Hangar of Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, June 4, 2025. The Maxwell-Gunter Honor Guard provides honors for Active, Retiree, and Veteran service members during many ceremonious occasions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Neo B. Greene III)
