CFAO All Hands Call for May

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

WHITE BEACH NAVAL FACILITY, Japan

Cmdr. Samuel Laurvick, Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa's (CFAO) executive officer, addresses CFAO Sailors during an all hands call onboard White Beach Naval Facility, June 3, 2025. CFAO maintains and operates facilities to support United Nations Command-Rear missions, coalition and allied partners, U.S. Navy ships, submarines, and aircraft, and Joint Force assets in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zack Guth)