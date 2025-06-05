Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CFAO All Hands Call for May [Image 9 of 24]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    CFAO All Hands Call for May

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.03.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Zachary Guth 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa

    WHITE BEACH NAVAL FACILITY, Japan
    Operations Specialist 2nd Class Michael Welch, from Valdosta, Georgia, assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa's (CFAO) air operations department, is presented his Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal certificate by Capt. Joe Parsons, Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa, during an all hands call on White Beach Naval Facility, June 3, 2025. CFAO maintains and operates facilities to support United Nations Command-Rear missions, coalition and allied partners, U.S. Navy ships, submarines, and aircraft, and Joint Force assets in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zack Guth)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2025
    Date Posted: 06.06.2025 01:17
    Photo ID: 9088196
    VIRIN: 250603-N-DN657-1034
    Resolution: 8164x5443
    Size: 1.04 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Hometown: VALDOSTA, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFAO All Hands Call for May [Image 24 of 24], by PO2 Zachary Guth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CFAO All Hands Call for May
    CFAO All Hands Call for May
    CFAO All Hands Call for May
    CFAO All Hands Call for May
    CFAO All Hands Call for May
    CFAO All Hands Call for May
    CFAO All Hands Call for May
    CFAO All Hands Call for May
    CFAO All Hands Call for May
    CFAO All Hands Call for May
    CFAO All Hands Call for May
    CFAO All Hands Call for May
    CFAO All Hands Call for May
    CFAO All Hands Call for May
    CFAO All Hands Call for May
    CFAO All Hands Call for May
    CFAO All Hands Call for May
    CFAO All Hands Call for May
    CFAO All Hands Call for May
    CFAO All Hands Call for May
    CFAO All Hands Call for May
    CFAO All Hands Call for May
    CFAO All Hands Call for May
    CFAO All Hands Call for May

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Okinawa
    commanding officer
    all hands
    White beach
    CFAO

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download