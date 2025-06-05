CFAO All Hands Call for May

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Boatswain's Mate 2nd Class Andres Mendoza, left, from Lompoc, California, is frocked to his current rank by Boatswain's Mate 2nd Class Ernest Fajardo, from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, both assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa's (CFAO) port operations department, during an all hands call on White Beach Naval Facility, June 3, 2025. CFAO maintains and operates facilities to support United Nations Command-Rear missions, coalition and allied partners, U.S. Navy ships, submarines, and aircraft, and Joint Force assets in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zack Guth)