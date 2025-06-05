CFAO All Hands Call for May

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

WHITE BEACH NAVAL FACILITY, Japan

Yeoman 2nd Class Terell Harris, from Mobile, Alabama, assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa's (CFAO) administration department, is frocked to her current rank by her spouse Eddie Harris during an all hands call on White Beach Naval Facility, June 3, 2025. CFAO maintains and operates facilities to support United Nations Command-Rear missions, coalition and allied partners, U.S. Navy ships, submarines, and aircraft, and Joint Force assets in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zack Guth)