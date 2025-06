CFAO All Hands Call for May

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

WHITE BEACH NAVAL FACILITY, Japan

Master-At-Arms 3rd Class Christian Blasingame, from Houston, assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa's (CFAO) security department, gives remarks after being selected as a CFAO Sailor of the Quarter during an all hands call on White Beach Naval Facility, June 3, 2025. CFAO maintains and operates facilities to support United Nations Command-Rear missions, coalition and allied partners, U.S. Navy ships, submarines, and aircraft, and Joint Force assets in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zack Guth)