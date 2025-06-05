CFAO All Hands Call for May

WHITE BEACH NAVAL FACILITY, Japan
Master-At-Arms 3rd Class Christian Blasingame, from Houston, assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa's (CFAO) security department, gives remarks after being selected as a CFAO Sailor of the Quarter during an all hands call on White Beach Naval Facility, June 3, 2025. CFAO maintains and operates facilities to support United Nations Command-Rear missions, coalition and allied partners, U.S. Navy ships, submarines, and aircraft, and Joint Force assets in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zack Guth)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2025 01:17
|Photo ID:
|9088212
|VIRIN:
|250603-N-DN657-1083
|Resolution:
|7692x5128
|Size:
|1.3 MB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Hometown:
|HOUSTON, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
